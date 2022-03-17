How Could Manchester City Line-Up in 2022/2023 if Erling Haaland Completes Transfer

City Xtra takes a look at how Pep Guardiola could line-up his Manchester City side on the opening day of the 2022/2023 Premier League season, if Erling Haaland were to join the club this summer.

As rumours continue to speculate about Erling Haaland's next destination in football, there is an increasing positive trend leading the Norwegian striker towards the Etihad Stadium ahead of the new season.

While Manchester City fans will understandably remain pessimistic given the club's recent transfer record in securing football's most high-profile stars, reports from England and Germany in particular would indicate that the club are leading the pursuit of Haaland and that a deal may be more advanced than some quarters would suggest.

With that in mind, City Xtra have put together the likely starting XI from Pep Guardiola, that fans could see line-up on the opening day of the 2022/2023 Premier League season, should everything go to plan regarding the Norwegian forward.

Goalkeeper

There's not even a single doubt in this position, and perhaps is the only position in Manchester City's Premier League squad that isn't up for debate: Ederson.

Defence

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to move away from his trusty four-at-the-back any time soon, and Manchester City supporters will likely see Kyle Walker begin his sixth season with the club at right-back.

IMAGO / Sportimage One of the two central defensive slots will be up for the grabs come the start of the new season once again, with neither of the four options looking set to leave. We'll be sticking with a pairing of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte on the opening day of the campaign. IMAGO / Colorsport While Manchester City are prioritising a striker this summer, and a new left-back drops further down the list of necessities, Joao Cancelo looks set to begin the new campaign as the club's go-to left-sided full-back, but could seriously rival Walker for the opposite flank should a more natural player in the position come in this summer. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Midfield

Rodri is another player who is more than likely to go into the new campaign unrivalled for his new position, and is set to continue to be backed-up by Fernandinho - with the understanding some quarters being that the Brazilian could extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Pep Guardiola has options in the two attacking midfield roles, but will look to Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne more often than not - who are his two best members of the squad in that particular role.

Wingers

Pep Guardiola is also comfortable when it comes to his options out wide, although with three players entering the final 12 months of their respective contracts - namely Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus - there remains a possibility that there could be a departure in the role this summer.

However, when discussing his best options, Guardiola would possibly opt for Phil Foden out on the left-wing, with Riyad Mahrez attacking from the right side of the field.

Striker

Yes, striker. You read that right.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto Come the start of the new campaign, Manchester City fans all over the world will be hoping that the chase for Erling Haaland has paid off, and that Etihad officials will have secured their main man. IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie After 12 months of making use of various false-nines across four competitions, the hope and the expectation in some quarters is that Pep Guardiola will line-up on the opening day of the 2022/2023 campaign with Erling Haaland up front. IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie

Complete 2022/2023 Starting XI

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden.

