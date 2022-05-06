"How Do They Forget?" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Worrying Update Ahead of Manchester City's Title Run-in

Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City players will not be able to forget their heartbreaking Champions League exit when they face Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Blues are just four wins away from back-to-back Premier League titles for the second time under Pep Guardiola.

Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, and Aston Villa are the only teams that stand in the way of Manchester City and a fourth domestic title in the last five seasons.

However, Pep Guardiola has the mammoth task of picking his side up from a heartbreak Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Catalan spoke at length when asked if his players will have Wednesday's event in the back of their minds.

IMAGO / NurPhoto "They don't have to forget, how do they forget. We'll play Newcastle thinking of it," he began. IMAGO / NurPhoto "I know the players how committed they'll be, I have no doubts. 90 minutes they were close, Madrid has done it for many years, they have this belief, history. Di Stefano, Puskas, and Cristiano they were there, all the strikers know what to do.

IMAGO / NurPhoto "They fight because of that, we handle it as much as possible. We could have been better but it's not easy. Momentum, circumstances. Next season hopefully we will be there, we have to prove it again there."



He continued, "I won't tell them to forget it. Still, I have here Tottenham, one inch Raheem, still, it's there. The manager reminds them of good situations, hopefully, they can have this now, and they will be connected."

Guardiola knows that one slip-up in the next fortnight will be fatal in their chance of retaining the Premier League.

Liverpool - who are still chasing a historic quadruple - are still only one point behind the Blues and could go temporarily top with a victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The manager finished by saying, "I would not tell the players, my opinion of them doesn't change because I know how difficult it is.

"It's football, give me an explanation of what happened - it's football. 22 players moving with the ball, good things, bad things, in the end, after extra time that's it."

