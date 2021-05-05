How Fernandinho reacted to Man City's Champions League victory over PSG

Fernandinho was keen to highlight that victory over Paris Saint-Germain and reaching a first ever Champions League final was the 'biggest' birthday present he could've wished for, while speaking to the club website after Tuesday night's win.

Fernandinho was keen to highlight that victory over Paris Saint-Germain and reaching a first ever Champions League final was the 'biggest' birthday present he could've wished for, while speaking to the club website after Tuesday night's win.

The Brazilian midfielder played a crucial role in the centre of the park for Pep Guardiola's side, as two goals from Riyad Mahrez secured a 2-0 win on the night and a 4-1 aggregate victory over Mauricio Pochettino's men - sending Manchester City to their first ever Champions League final.

Speaking after the game, club captain Fernandinho was keen to reiterate how much of a big step reaching the summit of European club football was for the club, and also how well deserved this achievement was for everyone involved.

Speaking to the Manchester City website after the match at the Etihad on Tuesday night, Fernandinho began, "I think this is a big step for the club, for everyone. Of course, we are so grateful for everyone who has done so much for this club, who has worked so hard for the club, and this is a big achievement for us."

"I am glad and grateful at the same time, because to reach the Champions League final for the first time, you have to celebrate. I think everyone deserves this at City," the 36 year-old continued.

Upon turning 36 on the day of the PSG clash, Fernandinho was also keen to highlight the importance of his experience in getting Manchester City over the line, but also showed his professionalism by highlighting the importance of remaining focused as the club close in on a third Premier League title in four seasons.

Fernandinho said, "I think when you get a little bit old you know how to control your emotions. But of course, I'm so happy. For sure, I'm going to be happy tonight, but tomorrow, I have a training session and we have to get ourselves ready for the Saturday game."

On the game against Chelsea coming up on Saturday, the Brazilian continued, "It's going to be another final, we have a chance to be Champions as well and I think this is the mentality you need to have in this club and in this team. Especially the players and staff which are involved in this team, because if you have the opportunity to win, you cannot drop it. We have the opportunity in front of us, let's try to get it!"

Ahead of the second-leg against Paris Saint-Germain, while speaking to BT Sport, Pep Guardiola jokingly admitted that starting Fernandinho against the Ligue 1 side was his birthday gift to the veteran midfielder - and the player himself was keen to highlight his love for the 'present' he received in progression to the final stage of Europe's premier club competition.

Fernandinho said, "In a professional way, yes. For sure, it's one of the biggest gifts, biggest presents ever in my professional life for sure!"

