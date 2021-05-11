How Fernandinho Reacted To Manchester City Winning The Premier League

Fernandinho has described winning Manchester City's fifth Premier League title as club captain as a 'privilege'. The Blues crown was confirmed on Tuesday night, with Leicester City's victory over second place Manchester United.

The Brazilian has given his initial reaction; “I am so proud and so happy with what we have achieved. The Premier League is the hardest league in world football – every single game is tough. To win it again means the world to me and the rest of the squad."

“To captain this team is an honour and a privilege because the players have given their all throughout season, whether in training or in matches. The teamwork has been amazing.

The key to Manchester City's success was most definitely down to the incredible 20 consecutive wins in all competitions from November through to February. A feat which saw them climb from as low as 14th to the top of the Premier League table.

Fernandinho continued to describe his delight in winning his 4th personal league title; "Football is everything to us and we strive every single day to be as good as we can be in the hope we can bring success to Manchester City. Winning the Premier League title is the ultimate fulfilment of our ambitions. It’s what we all dreamed of as young players, so to do it is a wonderful feeling."

“We have missed the fans so much. We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season," Fernandinho concluded.

