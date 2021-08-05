How Man City Players Have Reacted to Jack Grealish's £100M Signing

Manchester City players have reacted to the club's record-breaking signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, with the official announcement coming on Thursday evening.

The Blues have announced the record-breaking £100 million transfer of the former Aston Villa captain, with the City squad currently preparing for their Community Shield clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

Grealish, 25, has signed a six-year contract with the reigning Premier League champions, as he became both the club and the country's most expensive signing of all time following his switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking upon the completion of his £100 million move, Grealish said: “Playing under the best manager in the world was something I couldn’t really turn down.”

“When I came here this morning I had a long chat with him about positions. It was all football. It was such a positive chat. It shows why I want to play under him."

“I have heard nothing but good words about him from the lads at England and I can’t wait to get started."

As well as City supporters commenting on the confirmation of the 25 year-old's arrival, some of Pep Guardiola's players have taken to social media to welcome the midfielder to the Etihad Stadium.

Kyle Walker took to his Instagram story to say, "Welcome bro, looking forward to getting to work together!"

Even the manager Pep Guardiola took to social media to welcome the former Villa skipper as he wrote on his Instagram story, "Welcome Jack Grealish!"

Meanwhile, former Manchester City and Aston Villa star, Micah Richards wrote, "All the best @jackgrealish at Man City! Gave everything for the Villa!!!"

Zack Steffen also took to social media and tweeted, "Welcome, @JackGrealish!"

Guardiola has already directly spoken to the latest addition to his squad, according to the information of the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, with it having been reported that the Catalan boss could hand Jack Grealish his debut at Wembley on Saturday evening.

