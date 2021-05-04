How Man City players have reacted to reaching the Champions League final

With a world class performance over 180 minutes of play, Manchester City have booked themselves a spot in the club’s first ever Champions League final - and the players have taken to social media for an outpouring of joy.

The scenes of jubilation on the pitch at the full time whistle spilled over into the dressing room as Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen shared a video of the dressing room celebrations, as reposted by CBS Sports.

Steffen’s teammates followed in suit with their messages of delight over their performance in the two legs - which were all time classics.

Even former City player Pablo Zabaleta took to twitter to show his support for his former club.

Surely the celebrations will go on long into the night for players and fans alike, as the club now find themselves in unprecedented territory.

The City players will have their night, but will quickly have to screw their heads back on as the Premier League season is still in full tilt.

And to add some fuel to the fire, by the time City face off with Chelsea on Saturday for a chance to secure their third Premier League title in four seasons, it could already be confirmed that the two Premier League outfits will face off in the Champions League final.

