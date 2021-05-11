How Man City Stars Past And Present Are Celebrating Winning The Premier League Title

With Leicester City’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, Manchester City have captured their third Premier League title in four years - and the squad have reacted in kind on social media.

While the trophy coming back to the Etihad Stadium has been inevitable for weeks, or even months, the celebrations will not be muted.

Pep Guardiola’s men have taken to social media to express their joy in capturing, yet another, Premier League title, while stars of the past have also been keen to express their joy at the achievement.

Centre-back Aymeric Laporte was one of the first to take to Twitter, posting a celebratory photo with midfielder Rodri at their city centre apartment.

On top of that, Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne quickly posted a graphic of himself in his kingdom, the Etihad Stadium.

Along with those posts, many more of the Manchester City players followed in suit.

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, a fan favourite who turned down multiple transfer offers to stay and fight for his place in the Manchester City squad took to Instagram to show an animated image of his collection of three Premier League titles.

Not only did current members of the squad post their images, and tweets of celebration, but former players joined in on the fun, with former Manchester City defender Micah Richards and club legend David Silva sending out their congratulations to their former club.

The players will certainly celebrate long into the night. However, they will have their sights set on the end of May as they have a chance to secure the club’s first ever Champions League trophy.

