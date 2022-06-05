Skip to main content

How Manchester City Feel About Erling Haaland's Immediate Dressing Room Impact

New details concerning the feeling around Erling Haaland's arrival at Manchester City have now emerged, and just how some feel the Norwegian could impact the dressing room right from the very off.

The general consensus amongst the Manchester City fanbase regarding the signing of Erling Haaland has been that his addition is perhaps the most blockbuster signing made by the club since Robinho from Real Madrid in 2008.

Unlike the Brazilian - who was famously unfamiliar with the history of the club - it is clear to see that the aforementioned 21-year old has always been a boyhood Manchester City fan due to his father’s time at the club, making his signing special.

While the Etihad faithful are undoubtedly over the moon about the Premier League champions snapping up the once-most sought-after striker in Europe, new details have emerged about how those working within the club feel about the Norwegian’s impact on the dressing room.

imago1012445289h

As per a report by Sam Lee of the Athletic, Manchester City hold the opinion that Erling Haaland’s presence alone has the capability of ‘freshening up’ the squad.

FUe4gAfXsAI-6Fu

In addition, the club are also said to expect the former RB Salzburg man to have an ‘impact’ both on and off the pitch, given his quality and the buzz around signing one of the finest youngsters in world football.

imago1012341366h

Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak’s assessment of Erling Haaland was a clear indication of these revelations, as he described the club’s latest recruit as arguably ‘the best number nine in the world’ in his annual end-of-season interview.

The players seem to be rubbing their hands at the opportunity of playing alongside the deadly marksman, with Kevin De Bruyne claiming that it would be a massive boost for the side to add a striker such as the Norwegian international to their ranks that ‘scores 20-25 goals’ every season.

Jack Grealish had also stated in an interview with the Mirror that he is ‘looking forward’ to lining up in tandem with a goalscorer that he rates amongst the ‘top two, top one’ strikers in world football.

With everyone at Manchester City elated at the prospect of adding Erling Haaland to their unstoppable winning machine, the club’s competitors have more reasons to be worried about them next season.

imago1011276831h
