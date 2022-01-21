How Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo Reacted to EA Sports Team of the Year Inclusions

Manchester City trio Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo have been named in the EA Sports of the Year 2021, released on FIFA 22 across all gaming consoles and platforms.

FIFA have named the world XI of the best players in the world over the past year picked by fans across the globe, with five Premier League players making the star-studded lineup, as confirmed on Thursday.

Kevin De Bruyne has been named as part of a three-man midfield alongside Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho after leading Manchester City to their third Premier League title in four years and their first-ever Champions League final last season.

In defence, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo, both of whom were key pillars for Pep Guardiola's side during the course of the 2020/21 campaign, have featured with Paris Saint-Germain pair Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos completing the backline.

Others in the lineup include Paris Saint-Germain trio Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with a summer move to the Etihad Stadium amid contract renewal talks at the Allianz Arena.

Manchester City face Southampton in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the weekend, as the league leaders look to maintain their footing in the title race after steering clear of Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the pile.

The aforementioned trio - who are all expected to be involved against the Saints on Saturday - have taken to social media to react to being named in the EA Sports Team of the Year 2021 on Thursday.

