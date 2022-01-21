Skip to main content

How Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo Reacted to EA Sports Team of the Year Inclusions

Manchester City trio Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo have been named in the EA Sports of the Year 2021, released on FIFA 22 across all gaming consoles and platforms.

FIFA have named the world XI of the best players in the world over the past year picked by fans across the globe, with five Premier League players making the star-studded lineup, as confirmed on Thursday.

Kevin De Bruyne has been named as part of a three-man midfield alongside Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho after leading Manchester City to their third Premier League title in four years and their first-ever Champions League final last season.

In defence, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo, both of whom were key pillars for Pep Guardiola's side during the course of the 2020/21 campaign, have featured with Paris Saint-Germain pair Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos completing the backline.

Others in the lineup include Paris Saint-Germain trio Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with a summer move to the Etihad Stadium amid contract renewal talks at the Allianz Arena.

Read More

Manchester City face Southampton in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the weekend, as the league leaders look to maintain their footing in the title race after steering clear of Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the pile.

The aforementioned trio - who are all expected to be involved against the Saints on Saturday - have taken to social media to react to being named in the EA Sports Team of the Year 2021 on Thursday.

1. Kevin De Bruyne

2. Ruben Dias

3. Joao Cancelo

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1002961750h
News

How Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo Reacted to EA Sports Team of the Year Inclusions

41 seconds ago
imago1002918770h
News

Two Etihad Exits Completed, Oleksandr Zinchenko Subject to Interest From Spain - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 20th 2022

11 hours ago
imago1009237670h
News

Riyad Mahrez Targets Manchester City Availability For Southampton Clash Following Algeria AFCON Exit

12 hours ago
Mahrez vs Burnley
News

Riyad Mahrez Set for Early Manchester City Return Following Algeria Exit From Africa Cup of Nations

15 hours ago
FJj2NKiVIAYutDi
News

Rodri and Ruben Dias Spotted at Leading Italian Restaurant as Manchester City Pair Gear Up for Premier League Return

15 hours ago
FJi0Gn6XIAIdh--
News

Three Manchester City Stars Named in FIFA 22 Team of the Year for 2021

18 hours ago
imago1008511628h
News

"I Try to Avoid Going Out Completely" - Ilkay Gundogan Stresses the Importance of Taking Care Amid Covid-19 Threat

18 hours ago
imago1005228539h
News

How New FIFA Rules on Loaning of Players Could Affect Manchester City

19 hours ago