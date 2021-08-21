How Man City's Players Reacted To The 5-0 Victory Over Norwich City on Saturday

Manchester City players took to social media across the weekend, following the Blues' thrashing of Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

City supporters returned to the Etihad for just the second time in eighteen months, as the reigning Premier League Champions overcame newly promoted Norwich, to secure a first victory of the season.

It took just seven minutes for City to open the scoring, as Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul ended up conceding an own goal. The Blues went 2-0 up shortly after, as Jack Grealish scored on his home debut.

The goals continued to flow in the second-half, as Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez all found the net, as City put five past Daniel Farke's side.

READ MORE: Man City duo nominated for top UEFA awards

READ MORE: Daniel Levy delivers verdict on Harry Kane's 'gentleman's agreement'

City had lost their first game of the season for the first time since 2008 last Sunday, as Ilkay Gundogan took to Twitter post-match to say that the 5-0 victory was "the reaction we wanted to show today" and that the German was "proud of the team."

The midfielder, who some had suggested could miss the match due a shoulder injury sustained in North London last weekend, captained the team in the absence of both Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho.

Other players took to social media on Saturday evening, with Raheem Sterling tweeting "5 star performance from the team," after coming off the bench to score City's fourth goal of the afternoon.

READ MORE: Man City gain advantage on Manchester United in race for midfielder

READ MORE: City winger in talks over multi-million move to English side

Jack Grealish posted "A win, a goal and my home debut. What a day," after the Englishman scored within 22 minutes of his Etihad debut.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker mentioned the return of City supporters, as he tweeted "Delighted to get my first minutes of the season, along with a clean sheet. Congrats to Jack Grealish on his first goal for Man City. Great to have all you fans singing in the Etihad today!"

Club Captain Fernandinho described Saturday's victory as a "special day," as he posted a poignant picture with his son, who was one of the Manchester City ball boys for the match.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra