How Manchester City’s Transfer Plans Differ to Chairman’s Promises

There is 'no plans' to make the Manchester City squad any bigger, despite club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak promising more summer signings in his end-of-season interview.

After securing a fourth Premier League title in five seasons, Manchester City have already secured the services of Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, who joins the club on July 1st.

The clinical Norweigan concludes the long-winded search for Sergio Agüero's successor, with Haaland - alongside Julian Alvarez - expected to add even more firepower to a frontline that scored 99 goals in the Premier League last season.

But even after such astute additions, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak excited supporters earlier this week when he revealed more signings are expected to walk through the Etihad Stadium doors this summer.

"I can confirm that there will be more players coming in (to Manchester City this summer). We are looking to strengthen the team in the areas that need strengthening," Al Mubarak said.

"As you know, every season, some players leave and we have to continuously refresh the team. Again, we always look at improving and strengthening and I think we've made two very important additions already. I anticipate that we'll be doing a couple more."

IMAGO / Bildbyran However, even though more faces are expected to come in, according to The Athletic, there are no plans to make the squad any bigger. IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador After Haaland and Alvarez, City have been linked with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips to fill the vacant defensive midfield position left by club captain Fernandinho. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd Regarding outgoings, Gabriel Jesus has been heavily linked away from the Etihad and recently admitted he is looking at different proposals to find the suitable next step in his career.

Three other City players have contracts that expire next summer and big decisions need to be made on that front before many more signings can be made.

Raheem Sterling is currently taking part in four Nations League games with England, but he is expected to discuss his own future upon their conclusion. Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are the other two names on that particular list.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube