    December 8, 2021
    How Many Champions League Matches Kyle Walker Could Miss for Man City Following RB Leipzig Red Card

    Kyle Walker's Champions League suspension has the potential to extend beyond just the first-leg of Manchester City's last-16 tie, as per new information.
    As per a post-match debrief from Jack Gaughan of the Mail, there is in fact a possibility that Kyle Walker’s suspension could be increased beyond just the first-leg of the Champions League round of 16 by UEFA’s disciplinary panel.

    The three-time Premier League champion was sent off following a mindless hacking at the legs of RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva, in what was effectively a dead rubber of a contest.

    Walker’s red card summed up a hugely frustrating night for Manchester City, where the Premier League side simply weren’t at the races and succumbed to a deserved 2-1 defeat in front of an empty Red Bull Arena.

    While the England international’s one game suspension is a given, UEFA rules and regulations indicate that straight red card for violent conduct can lead to a three-match ban.

    As Manchester City’s round of 16 fate awaits with the draw set to be conducted on December 13th, a visibly frustrated Pep Guardiola couldn’t hide his exasperation when speaking to broadcasters after the game on Tuesday night.

    It’s a red card. Definitely. I’m not coming here to say what happened in the dressing room," the manager explained.

    On a night where the Spaniard started his trusted right-back from the off to boost his rhythm after he was deemed unavailable for a trip to Aston Villa last week, this was doubly frustrating for Pep Guardiola.

    Manchester City will keep their fingers crossed that Kyle Walker’s suspension does not extend beyond the first-leg of the last-16, considering the importance of his defensive exploits in Europe, in particular since his arrival in 2017.

    How Many Champions League Matches Kyle Walker Could Miss for Man City Following RB Leipzig Red Card

