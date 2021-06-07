Sports Illustrated home
How Many Players Are In Action and How They Are Getting On - Man City Players On International Duty

The international fixtures keep coming during the post-club season, and here is a complete overview of which Manchester City representatives are in action on Monday.
How many fixtures could involve City players today?

Three fixtures on Monday had the chance to involve Manchester City players, as various nations gear up for their respective competitions while others took part in competitive action.

United States 3-2 Mexico (Full-Time) - Concacaf Nations League

Ukraine vs Cyprus (17:00 GMT) - Friendly

Germany vs Latvia (19:45 GMT) - Friendly

Which Man City players are confirmed to be in action tonight?

Three of Manchester City's first-team stars had the opportunity to partake in international action on Monday.

USA: Zack Steffen took position in between the sticks for his nation, as he started against Mexico.

Ukraine: Oleksandr Zinchenko starts in midfield for his country against Cyprus in an international friendly.

Updates to follow...

How did Manchester City's players get on in their respective fixtures?

USA: Zack Steffen featured for 69 minutes in his nation's Concacaf Nations League success, before being substituted due to what has been described as a 'non-contact injury to his knee'.

Updates to follow...

When can Manchester City's players next be seen in international action?

The next opportunity to catch some of Manchester City's first-team stars in action is on Tuesday, with one game showcasing Pep Guardiola's talent.

Spain vs Lithuania (19:45 GMT) - Friendly

