Live Updates: Manchester City Players on International Duty

The international fixtures keep coming during the post-club season, and here is a complete overview of which Manchester City representatives were in action on Sunday.

How many fixtures could involve City players tonight?

Four fixtures on Sunday had the chance to involve Manchester City players, as various nations gear up for their respective competitions during the closed season for club football.

England 1-0 Romania (Full-Time) - Friendly

Netherlands 3-0 Georgia (Full-Time) - Friendly

Belgium 1-0 Croatia (Full-Time) - Friendly

Algeria 1-0 Mali (Full-Time) - Friendly

Which Man City players are confirmed to be in action tonight?

Several of Manchester City's first-team stars appear to be being saved for the competitive football which is now less than one week away.

England: John Stones, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, and Kyle Walker all missed out on Gareth Southgate's squad to face Romania in an international friendly.

Netherlands: Nathan Ake was a named substitute for his country against Georgia, in an international friendly.

Belgium: Kevin de Bruyne missed the friendly against Croatia, with manager Roberto Martinez confirming the midfielder will join the group on Monday.

Algeria: Riyad Mahrez started for Algeria against Mali in an international friendly.

How did Manchester City's players get on in their respective fixtures?

England: As no Manchester City players were involved in the game against Romania on Sunday evening, there is nothing to report.

Netherlands: Nathan Ake made a second-half substitute appearance, featuring in 45 minutes after replacing Daley Blind in his nation's comfortable 3-0 win over Georgia.

Belgium: Kevin de Bruyne played no part in the 1-0 victory over Croatia, as he remains on course to join his nation on Monday after surgery on his eye socket.

Algeria: Riyad Mahrez scored the winning goal and featured for 85 minutes in a narrow 1-0 win over Mali in an international friendly.

When can Manchester City's players next be seen in international action?

The next opportunity to catch some of Manchester City's first-team stars in action is throughout Monday, with three fixtures potentially showcasing Pep Guardiola's talent.

United States vs Mexico (02:00 GMT) - Concacaf Nations League

Ukraine vs Cyprus (17:00 GMT) - Friendly

Germany vs Latvia (19:45 GMT) - Friendly

