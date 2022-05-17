How Mario Balotelli Lost Sergio Aguero's Iconic Matchworn 93:20 Shirt in Left-Behind Kit Bag

As the item itself is on the verge of an historic auction in the coming days, the story behind just how Sergio Aguero's iconic 93:20 match shirt once got lost in a kit bag has been revealed.

Following the 10-year anniversary of Sergio Aguero's iconic 93rd minute goal to win the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011/2012 season, the exact shirt worn by the Argentine striker is now set to go up for auction in the coming days.

But as news of the pending sale came to light on Tuesday, many were left wondering just how the iconic shirt became available in the first place, given the history and legacy that comes with the edition.

Neville Evans of the National Football Shirt Collection has recalled the story behind Sergio Aguero's 93:20 shirt, and exactly how the item came to be held by the TNFSC in the years that have followed.

Evans recalls the story in a Letter of Provenance attached to the listing of the Sergio Aguero matchworn shirt on the Graham Budd Auctions website.

"When the team returned to the dressing room after the (Premier League trophy) ceremony (Mario) Balotelli asked Sergio Aguero for his shirt as a souvenir", Neville Evans opens.

"Having secured the shirt and put it into his kit bag together with his 'Champions 12' shirt, the QPR shirt (swapped with Taye Taiwo) and the playing shorts, Balotelli then left the stadium without his bag!"

"The bag was discovered by a member of Manchester City staff (no longer at the Club) the following day and transferred to the club's training ground. The bag remained there for a period of time but it was never claimed."

Neville Evans closed by revealing, "At this point the member of Manchester City staff gifted the contents to the National Football Shirt Collection via my curator."

With the auction estimated to reach a sale for between £20,000 and £30,000, Neville Evans has also revealed in his letter that he is not profiting from the sale of the shirt.

In fact, it is stated that the auction proceeds are to be divided between an individual in need of urgent and ongoing medical assistance, and Testicular Cancer UK, and the Stroke Association.

Graham Budd Auctions have also clarified that they are to waive their seller's commission, in order to see 100% of the auction proceeds going to the aforementioned worthy causes.

