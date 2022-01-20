How New FIFA Rules on Loaning of Players Could Affect Manchester City

A significant update has emerged from FIFA on Thursday, as international football governing body have announced new restrictions in relation to loan deals.

Given the cutthroat nature of representing Manchester City at the highest level, the club have adopted a tendency to send players on loan, in order to accelerate their development and increase their chances of first-team football.

In the 2021/22 season alone, a staggering 36 players from Manchester City have been sent out on loan to various clubs around Europe.

However, as per details relayed by GOAL on Thursday, FIFA have announced new restrictions in regards to loan deals, that are set to transform how such business is executed in the future.

Among the new regulations, two rules are expected to significantly impact Manchester City and many other clubs within the highest level of the professional game.

Clubs will only be allowed to send up to six players on loan and bring in six players on loan at one time by 2024.

Players aged 21 and under who are club-trained are set to be expect from these exemptions.

To clarify, only those players that have been trained by the club or another team in the same national association for at least three years between the ages of 15 to 21 can qualify as ‘club-trained’.

For instance, Manchester City loanees such as the likes of Issa Kabore, Marlos Moreno and Diego Rosa would not fit the club-trained criteria and as a result, they would not be exempt from new regulations.

However, these regulations would not apply in the cases of other on-loan players from the Premier League champions, including the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ben Knight, and James Trafford.

As these new regulations will be put in place by FIFA in the near future, Manchester City will undoubtedly adapt their policies and academy promises to abide by such rules ready for their implementation.

