How Riyad Mahrez reacted to being dropped from Man City matchday squad for Liverpool clash

City Xtra

Algeria national team coach Djamel Belmadi has revealed the reaction of Riyad Mahrez to being dropped from the Manchester City matchday squad for their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier tie with Zimbabwe on Thursday night, Belmadi was questioned by DZ Foot on the national team captain and City winger, following a relatively difficult start to the campaign for his club side.

Belmadi did reassure fans of the Algerian winger and Manchester City supporters however that there is nothing 'alarming' surrounding his 'situation' at the Etihad Stadium.

There’s nothing alarming about Mahrez’s situation at Manchester City. If you look at the number of games he’s played recently, it’s a fair amount. Pretty much all of them. It’s true we were all awaiting that game against Liverpool", Belmadi stated as per DZ foot and relayed by Sport Witness.

Continuing, the Algeria head coach said, "We would have liked to see Riyad play and perform against that kind of opposition [Liverpool]. Unfortunately, that’s part of the job. To face this kind of situation. Stay strong and not dramatise it."

"Riyad loves football, he would have liked to play that type of game. He’s disappointed. We all were not seeing him, but at the same time, he’s very happy each time to find the national team again."

The trust in the two-time Premier League winner had been maintained from the side of the Algerian national team on Thursday evening, with Djamel Belmadi ensuring that Riyad Mahrez maintained his captaincy within the side.

It will be interesting to see what emerges when the squad reconvenes after the two-week international break. However, with the amount of games that Manchester City have in such a short period between mid-November and the end of the calendar year, fans can expect Riyad Mahrez to play a major part in those games if the squad are to maintain some level of consistent fitness.

