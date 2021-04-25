NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

How Riyad Mahrez reacted to winning the Carabao Cup with Man City against Tottenham

As the trophy was passed from player to player, Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez spoke out about the squad’s confidence going into Sunday’s Carabao Cup triumph.
Author:
Publish date:

As the trophy was passed from player to player, Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez spoke out about the squad’s confidence going into Sunday’s Carabao Cup triumph.

The 1-0 victory over Ryan Mason’s Tottenham Hotspur is the Etihad club’s fourth League Cup triumph in as many seasons. Despite that staggering feat, the Algerian winger expressed just how tough it was to play an opponent as solid as Tottenham.

READ MORE: Man City star thought his agent was joking over transfer

READ MORE: Phil Foden's surprise hobby revealed by mum and girlfriend

"It was a tough game, we knew it'd be tough. We stayed focussed, kept dominating, passing the ball and then we scored. We deserved to win today,” he told Sky Sports after the match.

The crafty winger put in a scintillating performance on the Wembley pitch, causing trouble for the Tottenham defenders throughout all 90 minutes.

Riyad Mahrez pointed out the crucial factor that drove Manchester City to the trophy - confidence.

"Obviously you're always scared because it's a good team but we were very confident in our game. It's a very good win, we kept the trophy again and we're very happy."

READ MORE: Man City add third left-back to potential shortlist ahead of summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho opens up on New Year's Day speech to City squad

Riyad Mahrez and his fellow teammates will hope adding a trophy to the cabinet in April will be a big boost for the rest of the season as they continue to hunt down another Premier League title, and the elusive UEFA Champions League. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32660549
News

Pep Guardiola announces transfer of Man City defender labelled as one of his "favourite players"

1002338522
News

Riyad Mahrez hails the impact of supporters after Man City's Carabao Cup win

1002340058
News

"Congratulations, but tomorrow is school!" - How Man City's stars are reacting to their fourth consecutive League Cup triumph

1002340090
News

How Aymeric Laporte reacted to Man City's fourth consecutive League Cup triumph

1002338418
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Carabao Cup Final)

1002339940
News

How Riyad Mahrez reacted to winning the Carabao Cup with Man City against Tottenham

1002338529
News

What Pep Guardiola has said after winning a FOURTH consecutive Carabao Cup

sipa_32843213
News

What Kevin de Bruyne has said about his fitness ahead of kick-off against Tottenham