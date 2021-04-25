How Riyad Mahrez reacted to winning the Carabao Cup with Man City against Tottenham

As the trophy was passed from player to player, Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez spoke out about the squad’s confidence going into Sunday’s Carabao Cup triumph.

The 1-0 victory over Ryan Mason’s Tottenham Hotspur is the Etihad club’s fourth League Cup triumph in as many seasons. Despite that staggering feat, the Algerian winger expressed just how tough it was to play an opponent as solid as Tottenham.

"It was a tough game, we knew it'd be tough. We stayed focussed, kept dominating, passing the ball and then we scored. We deserved to win today,” he told Sky Sports after the match.

The crafty winger put in a scintillating performance on the Wembley pitch, causing trouble for the Tottenham defenders throughout all 90 minutes.

Riyad Mahrez pointed out the crucial factor that drove Manchester City to the trophy - confidence.

"Obviously you're always scared because it's a good team but we were very confident in our game. It's a very good win, we kept the trophy again and we're very happy."

Riyad Mahrez and his fellow teammates will hope adding a trophy to the cabinet in April will be a big boost for the rest of the season as they continue to hunt down another Premier League title, and the elusive UEFA Champions League.

