How Will The 2022 World Cup Break Impact Manchester City's Premier League Season?

With the 2022 World Cup falling in the middle of the Premier League season, it’s set to be a campaign like no other.

Every team across the division will inevitably be affected by the month-long break during what is usually the busiest period of the season. But, with the Premier League releasing their full fixture list today, we can now see how it will directly impact Manchester City as they look to retain the title.

laporte

When is the World Cup break?

The Premier League will play its last round of fixtures before the World Cup on the weekend of November 12, with FIFA’s flagship tournament kicking off on November 21.

The World Cup final will be held on December 18, with play resuming in the Premier League on Boxing Day, December 26.

What fixtures do Manchester City have either side of the break?

Before the break, City are penciled in to take on Brentford at the Etihad Stadium, with The Bees looking to avenge the two defeats they suffered to Pep Guardiola’s side last season.

When the action resumes, The Blues will face Leeds at Elland Road and will be hoping for a repeat of the 4-0 victory in the same fixture last season.

How will the break affect Manchester City?

With the majority of City’s squad playing for nations that have qualified for the World Cup, there isn't likely to be many first-team players in the corridors of the Etihad Campus - at least for the first two weeks of the tournament.

Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly be losing sleep at the prospect of his players suffering an injury while away on international duty, with his side set for a bumper run of three games in seven days upon the resumption of Premier League action.

Keeping players fit has always been a challenge, and the winter World Cup certainly won’t make the task any easier. 

