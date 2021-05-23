Sports Illustrated home
How The Man City Players Have Reacted To Lifting The Premier League Title

Manchester City players have taken to social media to celebrate wrapping up the Premier League season - yet another season which ended in a Premier League trophy celebration for the Blues.
These City players are no strangers to celebratory posts, but that does not stop them from taking to the web to share their joy. Centre-back Aymeric Laporte posted a classy photo with his third Premier League trophy since joining the club in 2018. 

Club captain Fernandinho became the first captain to take the initial trophy lift since Vincent Kompany departed the club. Many other of Fernandinho's teammates followed in suit. 

Finally, Sergio Agüero thanked the club, and the fans for a special final day at his stomping ground, the Etihad Stadium. 

Over on Instagram, the club made sure to remind us all just impressive the departing club legend's trophy haul has been over his decade at the club. 

