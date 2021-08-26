How To Watch, Possible Opponents, and Key Dates - Everything You Need To Know: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw

The UEFA Champions League draw will take on Thursday afternoon, with Manchester City seeded in pot one.

Manchester City will discover their group stage opponents for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stages on Thursday, as the Blues look to finally get their hands on the European trophy.

The Blues suffered an agonising 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in last years final, after successfully overcoming both Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain on their way to a first ever Champions League final.

This year, the final will be played in Russia, with the Saint Petersburg Stadium scheduled to host the showpiece event on Saturday 28th May.

As Manchester City prepare to begin their eleventh straight campaign in the elite European competition, here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2021/22 Champions League Group Stage draw...

When is the draw taking place?

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw will take place on Thursday 26th August, from the Turkish capital of Istanbul.

The draw will begin at 18:00 CET (17:00 BST) with UEFA having announced that former Chelsea duo Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien will conduct the draw.

How can I watch the draw live?

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw will be live on BT Sport for supporters in the United Kingdom, while the draw will also be streamed on the UEFA Champions League website.

City Xtra will also have live updates of proceedings across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

What pot are Manchester City included in?

The winners of the Champions League, Europa League and those who won their domestic titles, and are ranked as one of the six-highest nations by UEFA, are all placed into pot one for the draw.

As Manchester City won the Premier League title last season, Pep Guardiola’s side will therefore be in pot one for the group stage draw.

Who could Manchester City face in the group stage?

English opponents have become something of an achilles heel for the Blues in this competition, so you will be pleased to hear that Manchester City cannot face a fellow English side during this stage of the competition.

However, Pep Guardiola is not guaranteed an easy ride, with European heavyweights such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund all possible group stage opponents.

Confirmed group stage draw pots:

Pot One: Chelsea, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, Sporting Lisbon,

Pot Two: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, PSG, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund.

Pot Three: Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg.

Pot Four: Besiktas, Dynamo Kyiv, Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Wolfsburg, Sherrif Tiraspol.

When will the matches be played?

Manchester City will kick off their 2021/22 UCL campaign on either Tuesday 14th or Wednesday 15th of September and conclude the group stage phase on either the 7th or 8th of December.

Matchday 1: 14th/15th September

Matchday 2: 28th/29th September

Matchday 3: 19th/20th October

Matchday 4: 2nd/3rd November

Matchday 5: 23th/24th November

Matchday 6: 7th/8th December

