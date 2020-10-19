"I adapt to what the team needs from me." - Bernardo Silva discusses his role in the Man City side

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has recently said that he is ‘happy’ with his many various playing positions whilst being managed by Pep Guardiola, having moved away from his more conventional right winger role.

As per quotes relayed by the Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese star said: "Under Pep, I have played everywhere – right, left, false nine, attacking midfield, defensive midfield. I am used to changing, I adapt to what the team needs from me. I’m happy to help wherever the coach thinks I am better to play and contribute".

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

The versatility from players is clearly desirable from Pep Guardiola, and having the ability to play a ‘go-forward’ player in a variety of roles is really beneficial in big games. Bernardo played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal at the weekend as an attacking midfielder, finally coming into some decent form following being out of favour on the right side to Riyad Mahrez.

Manchester City are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night, as they welcome FC Porto to the Etihad Stadium. Will we see Bernardo Silva involved as the Sky Blues take on a team from his home country?

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra