"I admire a lot of things they do..." - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United achievements

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken out about his admiration for Saturday’s opponents Leeds United, heaping praise on the achievements and performances of the Yorkshire club so far this season.

Pep Guardiola is certainly very wary of the threat Marcelo Bielsa’s men can pose for his Manchester City side this weekend, who come into the game off the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

Speaking during his press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola was quick to praise his opponents.

“The quality of the manager and the backroom staff show in the position of the table. Being promoted last season and already safe. They have done incredibly well all season", said Guardiola.

He continued, “I'm pretty sure they deserved completely what they got so far. I admire a lot of things they do, especially how they behave on the pitch."

"It doesn't matter the opponent or the competition, it is a completely different game to what we have played so far because they demand you to do something that you are not used to.”

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently just three matches away from being able to wrap up the Premier League title, however Leeds United remain a tough test for the Blues, and they themselves will be looking to break into the top-half of the league table this weekend.

Last time out in the reverse fixture, Manchester City were held to a tough 1-1 draw at Elland Road in October - a game in which many Blues will remember as the moment Ruben Dias announced himself as a Premier League player for the first time.

