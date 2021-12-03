Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    "I Admire This Type Of Person" - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Premier League Manager Prior to Meeting

    Pep Guardiola has previewed Manchester City's Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday by praising the Hornets' manager Claudio Ranieri.
    Author:

    Ranieri, who famously won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016, replaced Xisco Munoz as manager of Watford in October. 

    The London based club have won just one of their last five matches, and face an in-form Manchester City side on Saturday evening, who have beaten Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham and Aston Villa by a 2-1 scoreline in the past week.

    Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva's first-half strikes helped City to their third consecutive 2-1 victory on Wednesday night, as they survived a second-half fight-back by Steven Gerrard's new club. 

    Ahead of Manchester City's trip to Vicarage Road this weekend, Pep Guardiola has highlighted to work of Watford boss Ranieri. 

    Read More

    Speaking on Friday afternoon, Guardiola said, "Football has to be grateful to still live with important people like Claudio Ranieri. What he has done in his career is amazing, Leicester is the benchmark. In Spain, Italy, France. I admire this type of person." 

    "What they have done, have the passion, energy to go there. When they lost against Liverpool, the press conference after, the confidence he showed, I would be depressed the first game to lose the way I lose and go there [to say] 'follow me we are going to win'." 

    Guardiola didn't stop there, continuing, "I admire a lot that still they have this passion, this energy. Will be a pleasure to see him again. I know the results against him always aren't good. I know what they want to do, and what they do, they do really well. Against (Manchester) United, they played well, against Chelsea they did a really good game." 

    "They are close results. Against Leicester, they lost but had more chances. We have to be careful tomorrow and do another good performance."

    sipa_34316827
    News

    "I Admire This Type Of Person" - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Premier League Manager Prior to Meeting

    16 seconds ago
    imago0045800415h
    News

    "It Doesn't Mean They Are Best!" - Pep Guardiola Reacts to Premier League's Man City Nominations for November Awards

    36 minutes ago
    sipa_36225432
    News

    "Take A Video... You Will Know It. No Secret" - Pep Guardiola Believes Praise of One Man City Star is Quite Obvious

    45 minutes ago
    imago0046806562h
    News

    "Every Season is the Same Question!" - Pep Guardiola Seems Fed Up With Questioning on Premier League Title Race

    51 minutes ago
    imago1008385532h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update With Five Man City Stars Available For Watford Clash

    1 hour ago
    Bernardo EVE
    News

    Man City Receive THREE Nominations for Premier League's November Awards

    2 hours ago
    imago1008300738h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Handed Opportunity to Sign Fernandinho Replacement - Player Opts to Leave Club in 2022 With Liverpool Also Interested

    3 hours ago
    imago1007679620h
    News

    "They All Turned Around to Look at Me!" - Ederson Reveals Moment Pep Guardiola Showed Man City Team His Kicking Abilities

    3 hours ago