"I Admire This Type Of Person" - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Premier League Manager Prior to Meeting

Ranieri, who famously won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016, replaced Xisco Munoz as manager of Watford in October.

The London based club have won just one of their last five matches, and face an in-form Manchester City side on Saturday evening, who have beaten Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham and Aston Villa by a 2-1 scoreline in the past week.

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva's first-half strikes helped City to their third consecutive 2-1 victory on Wednesday night, as they survived a second-half fight-back by Steven Gerrard's new club.

Ahead of Manchester City's trip to Vicarage Road this weekend, Pep Guardiola has highlighted to work of Watford boss Ranieri.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Guardiola said, "Football has to be grateful to still live with important people like Claudio Ranieri. What he has done in his career is amazing, Leicester is the benchmark. In Spain, Italy, France. I admire this type of person."

"What they have done, have the passion, energy to go there. When they lost against Liverpool, the press conference after, the confidence he showed, I would be depressed the first game to lose the way I lose and go there [to say] 'follow me we are going to win'."

Guardiola didn't stop there, continuing, "I admire a lot that still they have this passion, this energy. Will be a pleasure to see him again. I know the results against him always aren't good. I know what they want to do, and what they do, they do really well. Against (Manchester) United, they played well, against Chelsea they did a really good game."

"They are close results. Against Leicester, they lost but had more chances. We have to be careful tomorrow and do another good performance."