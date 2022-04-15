Skip to main content

"I am Going to Think About it" - Pep Guardiola Provides Early Team News Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Pep Guardiola believes his squad is ready to take on the challenge of an FA Cup semi-final, but the manager has a decision to make in goal.

As Pep Guardiola prepares for another scintillating encounter with title rivals Liverpool on Saturday - this time at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final - the Catalan boss has plenty of decisions to make regarding his match-day squad. 

For a start, backup keeper Zack Steffen has regularly featured as Guardiola's go-to in between the sticks throughout both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season.

However, some have questioned whether or not Steffen should remain in the starting role for a cup-tie of this magnitude. To compound that, Steffen recently faced a lengthy spell on the sideline due to a shoulder injury. 

In his pre-match press conference, Guardiola opened up on the subject. 

"I am going to think about it," Pep Guardiola said, "We will discuss to the physio, of course in the FA Cup I play Zack but we will see."

Steffen is not the only question mark ahead of the game, as both Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne picked up injuries in City's bruising 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg. 

Despite all of that, Guardiola is remaining confident that his squad is ready to take on the pressure-packed situation of a cup semi-final at Wembley. 

"It is what it is," the City boss began, "It looks like I am trying to find an excuse but it is what it is. I have said many times about the schedule. Nothing is going to change. We are grateful to be in the semi-final of the FA Cup."

"A lot difficult. It is a battle that is lost many times so that is why we can only dream about better conditions. We have to adapt to the broadcaster's demands. We travel here direct from Madrid."

Guardiola concluded, "We have found that in the latter stages we get through. I have said to the players that I do not want any excuses. We need to go to Wembley and play our game."

