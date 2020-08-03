'I am learning English' - Man City target dropped a huge hint about his future a week ago

Valencia midfielder Ferran Torres has admitted to BBC Sport that he is already learning to speak English, amid growing reports that Manchester City are on the verge of officially announcing a deal to sign the Spaniard.

With the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, City have been in the market for a winger to reinforce the squad's options.

That attention has been focused on Valencia's Ferran Torres, with widespread claims that City have already agreed a deal valued at around £20m plus £10m in add-ons.

Reporter Guillem Balague spoke to Torres for BBC Sport, where Torres revealed that he is preparing for his next move.

'You have always got to be learning languages - you never know where football will take you tomorrow. But above all, I am learning English, because English is essential whatever part of the world you are in', said Torres.

The admission only adds further credence to the reports that he is set to become one of City's major signings ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Pep Guardiola determined to rebuild the squad after a disappointing domestic season.

