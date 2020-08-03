City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'I am learning English' - Man City target dropped a huge hint about his future a week ago

markgough96

Valencia midfielder Ferran Torres has admitted to BBC Sport that he is already learning to speak English, amid growing reports that Manchester City are on the verge of officially announcing a deal to sign the Spaniard.

With the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, City have been in the market for a winger to reinforce the squad's options. 

That attention has been focused on Valencia's Ferran Torres, with widespread claims that City have already agreed a deal valued at around £20m plus £10m in add-ons.

sd-eibar-sad-v-valencia-cf-la-liga

Reporter Guillem Balague spoke to Torres for BBC Sport, where Torres revealed that he is preparing for his next move.

'You have always got to be learning languages - you never know where football will take you tomorrow. But above all, I am learning English, because English is essential whatever part of the world you are in', said Torres.

The admission only adds further credence to the reports that he is set to become one of City's major signings ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Pep Guardiola determined to rebuild the squad after a disappointing domestic season. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Then you want to take on greater challenges, experience a change of environment" - Man City target hints on his future plans

As we wait for the official announcement on Ferran Torres’ move to Manchester City, the 20-year-old has spoken with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague in an interview for BBC Sport about numerous things - including his mentality and ambitions as a player.

Harry Winters

Ferran Torres to sign Man City contract on Tuesday - move to be completed in Barcelona

Valencia winger Ferran Torres is set to complete his switch to Manchester City on Tuesday, by signing his contract and completing the other remaining formalities in Barcelona, according to reports from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Arsenal and West Ham interested in Man City star - £20 million fee mentioned

With Manchester City beginning what's described as a 'clear out' this summer, England international John Stones has been linked with a reunion with David Moyes at West Ham.

harryasiddall

"Of course I would be sorry to lose him" - Napoli chairman speaks out on Man City target

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted in a recent interview with DiMarzio that he'd be 'sorry to lose' Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

harryasiddall

Barcelona make Man City starlet a 'top transfer priority' - club still trying to agree a new contract

Barcelona have made Manchester City defender Eric Garcia a 'top transfer priority' this summer, with the club keen on a reunion with their former La Masia gradute.

harryasiddall

by

dan burcea

Burnout, Bans, and Tactics: What’s going on with Bernardo Silva?

Following on from an individual campaign that was always going to be hard to beat, we take a look at where exactly it has gone wrong for Bernardo Silva - in a season where he has struggled for form and failed to build on a 2019/20 campaign that saw a collection of five major honour with club and country.

Jack Walker

Man City have 'moved seriously' to sign La Liga centre-back - 'feasible' the club could look elsewhere

Manchester City have 'moved seriously' to sign highly rated Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos, however it is 'feasible' the club could look elsewhere with any sort of deal looking difficult.

harryasiddall

The Barcelona Stories Ramp Back Up - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #6

It was a slower day in Manchester City transfer news (as slow as it can be for Manchester City). The past few days it has been all about the new signings coming in to City. Today has been more about who could be leaving the Blues.

Adam Booker

Man City & Chelsea 'closely following' high-profile La Liga star - but could have to pay €120M

Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea are 'closely following' the future of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez (25), with the player's release clause an eye-watering €120M, reports ESPN's Rodrigo Faez.

markgough96

Serie A side offer to make Man City midfielder one of the club's best-paid players

Serie A side Lazio have offered a three-year contract to departing Manchester City legend David Silva, reports MundoDeportivo.

markgough96