"I Am Not Going to Anger Pep!"- Dean Smith Makes Hilarious Pep Guardiola Claim Ahead of Manchester City Meeting

Norwich manager Dean Smith made a humorous remark on whether Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are currently the best team in the world ahead of their visit to Carrow Road on Saturday.

Sitting nine points clear at the top of the tree despite their failure to sign a striker in the summer, Manchester City have far and away been the outstanding team in the Premier League this season.

With the Sky Blues having put European giants such as PSG and RB Leipzig to the sword in a tricky Champions League group and qualifying for the Round of 16 with a game to spare, there may be an argument for them being the standout side in Europe currently.

Speaking ahead of his side's upcoming league meeting with the Premier League champions, Norwich boss Dean Smith made a cheeky comment when asked if he felt Pep Guardiola's side are the best team in the world on current form.

They (Manchester City) are certainly one of the best teams in the world. But I am not going to anger Pep (Guardiola) by saying they are the best” the Englishman said in his pre-match press conference on Friday, as quoted by Paddy Davitt.

The former Aston Villa boss’ remark comes after Guardiola instantly rejected suggestions that his side were the best in the world following Manchester City's 2-0 win over Brentford in mid-week, instead giving European champions Chelsea that title.

While Smith’s comments on Guardiola are certainly in good taste, it is clear to see the respect the Norwich boss has for the incredible suit masterminded by the Catalan tactician.

Since Guardiola's arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, a plethora of silverware with a breath-taking brand of football is what has made the Premier League leaders one of the greatest teams in the modern era.

While Guardiola tends to dismiss such major claims about his side as he is always focused on overcoming the next hurdle, it is difficult to argue against the fact that Manchester City are indeed the best team in the world on current form.

