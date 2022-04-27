"I Am Not Worried About it" - Key Manchester City Star Breaks Silence on Contract Situation

Ilkay Gundogan admitted that he is 'not worried' about his current contract that is set to expire in 2023 and is 'very happy' at Manchester City.

While Ilkay Gundogan does not always get the credit he deserves, it is clear to see that the German is one of Manchester City’s most crucial players both on and off pitch.

Despite not yet reaching his astonishing goal output in City’s Premier League title victory last season, the midfielder has been largely excellent while occupying his usual role this season.

Off the pitch, Sam Lee of the Athletic has highlighted the 31-year-old’s impact on academy prospects such as James McAtee in training.

The former Borussia Dortmund star ticks every box at the Etihad Stadium, but a major question mark still hangs over his future, as his contract sets to expire in 2023. However, Gundogan's thoughts on the uncertainty around his current deal will help Sky Blues fans breathe a sigh of relief.

IMAGO / Action Plus “At the moment, I am not worried about it," he told German television channel Sport1.

"I still have a contract in Manchester until 2023, I am very happy there both athletically and privately and can theoretically also imagine ending my career at Manchester City."

This is not the first time the midfield maestro has discussed being content at Guardiola’s side, revealing in a previous interview that there is not a ‘more attractive place’ than City as a footballing institution.

In addition, Gundogan has also gone on record to admit that he can ‘imagine’ himself extending his stay ‘beyond’ the summer of 2023 to prolong his successful relationship with the Premier League champions.

However, it is also key to note that the German international held a ‘never say never' attitude in a Twitter Q&A session when questioned about a return to the Bundesliga.

While only time will tell whether Gundogan commits to his future at City, one thing is for certain, he is content with his life in Manchester currently.

