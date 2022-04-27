Skip to main content

"I Am Not Worried About it" - Key Manchester City Star Breaks Silence on Contract Situation

Ilkay Gundogan admitted that he is 'not worried' about his current contract that is set to expire in 2023 and is 'very happy' at Manchester City.

While Ilkay Gundogan does not always get the credit he deserves, it is clear to see that the German is one of Manchester City’s most crucial players both on and off pitch.

Despite not yet reaching his astonishing goal output in City’s Premier League title victory last season, the midfielder has been largely excellent while occupying his usual role this season.

Off the pitch, Sam Lee of the Athletic has highlighted the 31-year-old’s impact on academy prospects such as James McAtee in training.

imago1011445108h

The former Borussia Dortmund star ticks every box at the Etihad Stadium, but a major question mark still hangs over his future, as his contract sets to expire in 2023.

imago1011439714h

However, Gundogan’s thoughts on the uncertainty around his current deal will help Sky Blues fans breathe a sigh of relief.

imago1011451747h

At the moment, I am not worried about it," he told German television channel Sport1.

"I still have a contract in Manchester until 2023, I am very happy there both athletically and privately and can theoretically also imagine ending my career at Manchester City."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is not the first time the midfield maestro has discussed being content at Guardiola’s side, revealing in a previous interview that there is not a ‘more attractive place’ than City as a footballing institution.

In addition, Gundogan has also gone on record to admit that he can ‘imagine’ himself extending his stay ‘beyond’ the summer of 2023 to prolong his successful relationship with the Premier League champions.

However, it is also key to note that the German international held a ‘never say never' attitude in a Twitter Q&A session when questioned about a return to the Bundesliga.

While only time will tell whether Gundogan commits to his future at City, one thing is for certain, he is content with his life in Manchester currently.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1008673662h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye43 minutes ago
imago1011425077h
Transfer Rumours

Borussia Dortmund Chief Drops Major Erling Haaland Future Hint Amid Manchester City Interest

By Srinivas Sadhanand52 minutes ago
Gabriel Jesus vs RMA
News

Manchester City Forward Earns Ronaldo Comparison From Premier League Manager Amid Arsenal Interest

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011596946h
Features/Opinions

The European Super League: One Year Later - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield1 hour ago
imago1011601007h
News

Pep Guardiola Singles Out Two Manchester City Players For Special Praise After Real Madrid Win

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1011605989h
News

Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva Give Their Thoughts on Controversial Penalty Decision in Real Madrid Victory

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago1011603598h
News

"We Could Have Had More" - Bernardo Silva Delivers Honest Verdict After Champions League Win

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
imago1011606242h
News

Pep Guardiola 'Proud' of 'Fantastic' Manchester City Performance in Real Madrid Victory

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago