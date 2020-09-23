"I am really honoured to be part of the group." - Man City goalkeeper opens up on his first week at the club

Zack Steffen shared his first impressions on his time at City, as the American shot-stopper settles into life in Manchester.

In an interview with Manchester City, Steffen revealed that:

"Man City has helped me in so many ways, from finding an apartment to getting a car, so I can focus on football. Ederson and Scott [Carson] have been great - as have the coaches, Xabi [Mancisidor] and Richard [Wright]..."

The 25-year-old - born in Pennsylvania - spent last season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga, and is expected to make his Manchester City debut on Thursday in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth.

Steffen has replaced Claudio Bravo this season, as a backup to Ederson, after the Chilean veteran departed to join Real Betis in the summer. Manchester City will be hoping the American can replicate the Cup heroics of his departing counterpart, with Steffen also expected to push Ederson to the highest level possible, something he spoke of in his interview:

"It's really great. The competition in training is really good. We're very supportive. We push each other and that's what you need to get better. We push each other every day... My mindset is to try and learn and grow every single day. I am really honoured to be part of the group."

-----

