"I Am Really Pleased" - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts to Julian Alvarez Signing From River Plate

Pep Guardiola reflected on Manchester City's capture of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez in January while previewing his side's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City will return to action when they face the west Londoners after a two-week break following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League last time out.

Despite not announcing any major signings in the January transfer window, the Premier League champions secured the arrival of the Argentina international from River Plate on deadline day, with the 21-year-old set to head to Manchester at some point in the summer.

After more than week of reports linking the young striker with a switch to the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City completed the signing of Alvarez for a reported fee of £14 million (plus add-ons), with the River Plate academy graduate on loan to his boyhood club for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Fulham in the east side of Manchester, Pep Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on Alvarez and the late signing made by the Premier League leaders in the recent window.

"Congratulations to (Manchester) City, they work to be in the present but of course, for the future (as well)," said the Catalan boss.

"He (Alvarez) is a player who could be already with us now but we have enough players, I do not like to have too many players in several positions. The best (thing for Alvarez right now) is to stay in River Plate, he has done incredibly well. 

"In the next pre-season, he (Alvarez) will be with us, after we will decide what happens, every season the squad moves. I am personally really pleased to have this talented young player for the next years."

It is worth noting that reliable sources close to the league leaders have reiterated that Manchester City's success in landing Alvarez will not influence their interest in signing a world-class striker in the summer, with the Sky Blues reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Though Manchester City will not see Julian Alvarez arrive until at least June, the club have added the Argentine to their confirmed Premier League squad list following the confirmation of his arrival on the final day of the January transfer window.

