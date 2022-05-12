"I Am So Disappointed in Him" - Pep Guardiola Breaks Praise for Kevin De Bruyne With One Main Criticism

Pep Guardiola reserved special praise for Kevin De Bruyne after his blistering performance against Wolves on Wednesday night, as Manchester City strengthened their grip in the Premier League title race.

Kevin De Bruyne put in arguably one of his greatest individual performances, with an astounding four-goal display against Wolves in Manchester City’s 5-1 emphatic victory against Wolves on Wednesday night.

The Belgian maestro scored a hat-trick within just 24 minutes of the contest at the Molineux, and that too with his weak foot, to carry Manchester City on his back during the business end of their Premier League title charge.

IMAGO / Colorsport After his side regained their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table above nearest challengers Liverpool, Pep Guardiola gave his thoughts on his all-encompassing midfielder’s latest exploits. “What can I say? In the second part of the season, he has been beyond perfect," Pep Guardiola opened. IMAGO / PA Images "I am so disappointed in him that he missed a fifth goal when he hit the post!” The Catalan boss continued, “He has always been a guy who is so generous and has the sense to make an assist, but I think this season, he has the sense to be prolific and score goals." IMAGO / Action Plus

"He won the game against Chelsea, scored against Madrid, and has been scoring decisive goals. I'm very pleased. Scoring four goals in the decisive part of the season is so important! You have to arrive in the box, be close to the box and this season, I think he has done that better and better."

"Hopefully, that can continue. Not just this year, but for the rest of his career. I have the feeling he has now started enjoying goals. Before, it was just assists, but now I have the feeling, ‘I like when my team mates come to hug me because I scored a goal’. It’s good!”

Taking his tally to 15 goals in the Premier League so far this season after his masterclass at the Molineux, Kevin De Bruyne has accomplished his best goalscoring season in the top-flight to date.

There is also a strong argument to suggest that the Manchester City talisman has been the division’s outright best player in the second half of the campaign.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube