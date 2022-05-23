"I Am So Exhausted Right Now" - Pep Guardiola Remains Tight-Lipped On Long-Term Future Following Latest Title Triumph

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his stance on signing a new contract with Manchester City, as the Catalan prepares to enter the final 12 months of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola, who joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016, claimed his fourth Premier League title with the club on Sunday afternoon, as City launched an epic comeback to retain their English crown.

In a frustrating and initially lacklustre performance, Matty Cash gave Aston Villa a shock lead on the 39th minute, before former Liverpool star Coutinho compounded Manchester City's misery with a solo strike to make it 2-0 with 20 minutes to play.

The Manchester City boss' final roll of the dice was to introduce Ilkay Gundogan, who was last week reported to potentially be looking to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer after claims that he wouldn't be offered a contract extension come the end of his current deal in 2023.

Gundogan scored two goals during a magical five-minute period, as Manchester City somehow came back from the brink, to secure a fourth Premier League title in the last five years.

Despair quickly turned to delight at the Etihad Stadium, with the German tapping in at the back-post to make it 3-2 moments after Rodri's pinpoint low drive equalised for the Champions.

Post-match, an emotional Pep Guardiola was quick to hail his players for their monumental comeback, as ten years on from Sergio Aguero's title winning goal, Manchester City staged another stunning turnaround to win the Premier League title - pipping Liverpool to the trophy by just one point.

Crediting the mentality of his players at full-time, Pep Guardiola said, "These guys are legends already. I'm sorry but people have to admit it. This group of players is eternal in this club because what we have achieved, it is so difficult to do it."

Sunday's victory marked Manchester City's sixth Premier League title in 10 years, and fourth in five years - an achievement only previously matched by Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

IMAGO / PA Images Despite having guided his squad to a fourth title, the Manchester City manager produced a promising message regarding his long-term future at the club, with the Catalan shortly set to enter the final year of his contract. IMAGO / Xinhua Asked about possibly signing another new deal with the Blues, the 51 year-old reiterated his recent stance, as he replied, "No, I am so exhausted right now. Every season is more difficult. I will not betray the club ever, ever!" IMAGO / PA Images

Pep Guardiola has signed two new contract extensions with the club since joining in 2016, though recently said in a Sky Sports interview that he wouldn't make a decision on his future until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

