“I am so happy at Man City” – Pep Guardiola gives an insight into his future at the club

Sam Puddephatt

In a recent press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola exclaimed how happy he is at the club. 

This comes just after the final day of the Premier League season, in which The Citizens put five goals past bottom placed Norwich City – increasing the seasons goal tally to over 100.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the Spaniard said:

“I am so happy at Man City. I have people that support me in bad moments. That does not happen much in our world nowadays. If you have success you are good and if you don’t have success you could be fired”.

Guardiola went on to say: “Here it can happen too, but this club is fantastic, and I know I am supported. I like working here, it is as simple as that.”

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

This season has been a shock to most Manchester City fans, after winning all four domestic trophies last season. The Blues have only increased their cabinet by a further two trophies – the Community Shield at the start of the season, and retaining the Carabao Cup back in March.

All eyes are on the Etihad for the 7th of August, when Real Madrid travel to Manchester in the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg. The Blues go into the game with a 2-1 advantage, after stunning Los Blancos at the Bernabeu before the abrupt break in the season.

