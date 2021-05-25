"I Am Still Producing The Most Goals..." - Raheem Sterling Provides Honest Assessment of His Man City Season

Raheem Sterling has admitted he has been 'nowhere near the level' he knows he can be at with Manchester City this season, but he is still ready to contribute if called upon in the Champions League final this week.

Speaking exclusively to The Times of India, the England international has been reflecting on what has been such a successful campaign for the club this season, but also looking forward to the Champions League final this weekend.

After picking up his third personal Premier League trophy last week, Raheem Sterling admitted winning the title back was a priority for his side.

"Coming into the season, the Premier League was always our focus, the main aim, and we have achieved that. Now we have a chance to win the most glamorous prize in club football."

However, being on the edge of glory with the Champions League brings an extra bit of motivation after such an incredible run in the competition so far.

"Manchester City is a club that is looking to build on its history. In recent times, we are doing that. Of late, the Champions League is something that we want as a club. We are really determined. It's a competition that I set sight on ever since I came to this club"

The winger has been out of the team recently however, and it's something Raheem Sterling admits that he needs to change, sooner rather than later.

"The manager decides who plays and who doesn't, and sadly, I was one of the players [who didn't play]. At the end of the day, the team is in the final and we have a chance of winning it."

Speaking of the 25-year-old being out of the side as of late, Raheem Sterling has been discussing his form and how he can improve to fight his way back into Pep Guardiola's team on a more consistent basis next season.

"I could be better in a lot of aspects, but a lot of things come into play in a season, a lot of things fans and you guys [the media] do not see. You would never understand. At the same time, everyone has their opinion on my season," Sterling began.

"At the end of the season, if you look at Man City, even in the last couple of months with the games that I have missed, I'm still top two/three goal scorers in the team. Missed out on some vital games which as a player is disappointing."

"But at the same time, I am nowhere near the level I know I can be. At the same time, in our season, I am one who is still producing the most goals."

