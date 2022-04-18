"I Am Sure" - Aymeric Laporte Makes Bold Prediction for Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semi-Final Clash

Manchester City defender and Spanish international Aymeric Laporte has revealed that he is 'sure' that the reigning Premier League champions can beat Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals later this month.

While Manchester City were not even remotely close to their spell-binding best against Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final, their steely display was met with plaudits by several fans and pundits.

Putting on arguably the stand-out defensive display against the hosts in front of a hostile Wanda Metropolitano, Manchester City showcased their growing pedigree in Europe by qualifying for the semi-finals two seasons in a row.

After playing a key role in Manchester City managing to keep Diego Simeone’s side at bay, central defender Aymeric Laporte has discussed the prospect of going toe-to-toe against the other side from the Spanish capital in the last-four of Europe's premier competition.

"We expect a very tough game," Aymeric Laporte stated. "We know exactly what they (Real Madrid) have done in this competition. They have done unbelievable matches in the last days. It is unbelievable, but we have to keep improving and practice our work like in the last years", he explained via Manchester City's official website.

Aymeric Laporte continued, "We have done very well and I am sure we can beat them. It's always difficult playing a Champions League semi-final, regardless of the opponent."

"We will have to fight hard as usual and we will try to go through to another final. We know them (Real Madrid). We have played them before in the last few years.”

The Spanish international is correct in pointing out the incredible nature of the La Liga side’s performances in Europe lately, as they dispatched Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the first-leg, and showcased their unwavering character by scoring two swift goals in the second-leg to complete a brilliant comeback.

However, Manchester City's 4-2 win on aggregate against Real Madrid in the last-16 of the competition in 2020 is a sign that they can conquer the kings of the Champions League again.

While there is no denying the threat posed by Carlo Ancelotti’s side, it would be fair to put Manchester City as favourites going into the fixture, as they are arguably the best team in world football at present.

