"I asked him [Pep] to play me at striker" - Man City midfielder opens up on his Etihad career

Ahead of the resumption of the Premier League and Manchester City’s return to action against Arsenal, Fernandinho was interviewed by Brazil’s globesports.com about Pep, the Champions League, racism and Liverpool.

Fernandinho, who joined from Shakhtar in 2013 has played under two managers during his City career - Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola. The defensive midfielder, turned centre back said that the latter is “obsessed with work, with well-played football, the way you start the game, how you end. We can say that the ball is our eternal girlfriend, because we have to treat it with affection”

Fernandinho, who has cemented himself as City’s go-to centre back throughout this campaign said that he: "I asked him [Pep] to play me at striker - he didn't want to. I didn't ask, but I gave a letter. I said that the day he needs me, I'm there. In my head, I'm doing well - I finish well, I'm just not as fast as the guys there.”

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Champions League, which is expected to resume in a tournament format, in Lisbon, Portugal this August, should City come out of the second leg against Real Madrid victorious was also spoken about by the 35-year-old. He said: "We achieved a very important result in Madrid and it gave us a lot of confidence. Our goal, without a doubt, is to win the return game in Manchester, qualify for the quarter-finals and try to reach that final that we've dreamed of…"

At a time where racism is back at the forefront of discussion and debate, following the killing of George Floyd by police officers in the United States, Fernandinho, who often captains the current City side said this on the matter, “It seems that racism is ingrained in society - not only in football, but society in general. Ignorance, unfortunately, is still very much in the minds of people who do not have the ability to see that the world has changed. You see racism in several countries - here in England, in the United States. In Europe there is also racism against ethnicities. I hope people will see that what hasn't been changed needs to be changed now.”

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Liverpool, who gave City quite the run for their money last season, finishing just one point behind the Blues have been far superior this year and are on the brink of their first ever Premier League title.

When asked about the developing rivalry between the two North West sides, the Brazilian said: “Last year, the dispute became very evident. The previous year, too, and this season I expected the same thing would happen, but unfortunately, our team was unable to maintain the level of performance. We had several problems with new players unable to adapt, and injuries. But I think that this issue of rivalry can be ruled out because Liverpool's biggest rivalry is United - two teams that have the most domestic titles."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!