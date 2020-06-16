City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"I asked him [Pep] to play me at striker" - Man City midfielder opens up on his Etihad career

Harry Winters

Ahead of the resumption of the Premier League and Manchester City’s return to action against Arsenal, Fernandinho was interviewed by Brazil’s globesports.com about Pep, the Champions League, racism and Liverpool.

Fernandinho, who joined from Shakhtar in 2013 has played under two managers during his City career - Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola. The defensive midfielder, turned centre back said that the latter is “obsessed with work, with well-played football, the way you start the game, how you end. We can say that the ball is our eternal girlfriend, because we have to treat it with affection”

Fernandinho, who has cemented himself as City’s go-to centre back throughout this campaign said that he: "I asked him [Pep] to play me at striker - he didn't want to. I didn't ask, but I gave a letter. I said that the day he needs me, I'm there. In my head, I'm doing well - I finish well, I'm just not as fast as the guys there.”

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Champions League, which is expected to resume in a tournament format, in Lisbon, Portugal this August, should City come out of the second leg against Real Madrid victorious was also spoken about by the 35-year-old. He said: "We achieved a very important result in Madrid and it gave us a lot of confidence. Our goal, without a doubt, is to win the return game in Manchester, qualify for the quarter-finals and try to reach that final that we've dreamed of…"

At a time where racism is back at the forefront of discussion and debate, following the killing of George Floyd by police officers in the United States, Fernandinho, who often captains the current City side said this on the matter, “It seems that racism is ingrained in society - not only in football, but society in general. Ignorance, unfortunately, is still very much in the minds of people who do not have the ability to see that the world has changed. You see racism in several countries - here in England, in the United States. In Europe there is also racism against ethnicities. I hope people will see that what hasn't been changed needs to be changed now.”

Image placeholder title
(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Liverpool, who gave City quite the run for their money last season, finishing just one point behind the Blues have been far superior this year and are on the brink of their first ever Premier League title.

When asked about the developing rivalry between the two North West sides, the Brazilian said: “Last year, the dispute became very evident. The previous year, too, and this season I expected the same thing would happen, but unfortunately, our team was unable to maintain the level of performance. We had several problems with new players unable to adapt, and injuries. But I think that this issue of rivalry can be ruled out because Liverpool's biggest rivalry is United - two teams that have the most domestic titles."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I don't know the physical condition..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

FOOTBALL IS BACK! But not as you know it. We might have to wait for a return to the Etihad Stadium, but Manchester City will be there on Wednesday night taking on Arsenal - as Premier League football returns.

harryasiddall

Man City in the running for La Liga star - Arsenal also interested

Manchester City are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano according to Soccer Link.

Harry Winters

Ask the Opposition - Manchester City vs Arsenal (w/ Patrick Timmons)

The long-awaited return of the Premier League comes this week in the form of Manchester City welcoming Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's former assistant coach Mikel Arteta is in charge of the Gunners, and he will be looking to upset his former tutor after over three months away from football.

Danny Lardner

Two Man City stars named in 100-man shortlist for prestigious award

Manchester City youngsters Phil Foden and Eric Garcia have earned themselves a spot in the 100-man shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

markgough96

The Big Match Preview - Manchester City Vs Arsenal (PL)

After an unprecedented and prolonged period without football in England due to the Coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday night the Premier League returns with Manchester City vs Arsenal - the second of 92 top-flight fixtures that will take place over the next month and a half.

Harry Winters

The City Xtra Podcast | #4 - The Return of Football & An Eight Grand Flag

It's been a while to say the least, but football is back, Manchester City are back, and so is the City Xtra Podcast - and this time, we're here to stay! Tune in for a one hour discussion of everything Manchester City ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Arsenal.

City Xtra

Man City have 'expressed' their interest in Napoli star - CAS appeal could decide signing

Manchester City have 'expressed' their desire to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

harryasiddall

"Guardiola really is special..." - Juventus star heaps praise on Man City boss

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has spoken about his admiration for Pep Guardiola's passion and "greatness", and how he wishes he knew the Catalan manager better.

Danny Lardner

The FPL Restart: Who you should include in your fantasy football teams ahead of the return of the Premier League

With the Premier League returning to action on Wednesday, many of us are getting prepared to allow FPL to consume our lives again. Here's our tips and tricks ahead of the restart...

markgough96

"I would think about it and it is probable they would leave"- Napoli president sets star players' asking price

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken about Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz possibly leaving the club.

Danny Lardner