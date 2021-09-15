"I Back Myself Against Anyone To Have A Go!" - Jack Grealish Discusses His First Champions League Goal For Man City

Jack Grealish has been speaking post-match about his stunning strike tonight, after the Englishman scored on his Champions League debut for Manchester City.

Manchester City kicked off their 11th straight Champions League campaign in spectacular fashion, beating RB Leipzig 6-3 in a thriller at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues, who have now scored five or more goals in every home game so far this season, found themselves 3-1 up at half-time. With Riyad Mahrez' late penalty restoring a two goal lead, after Christopher Nkunku halved the deficit.

Nkunku would go on to score a hat-trick in the second-half, but Manchester City's potent attack would repeatedly blitz the RB Leipzig defence, as the Premier League Champions scored a further three goals.

On the scoresheet tonight was summer signing Jack Grealish. The former Aston Villa captain, who moved to the club for £100 million in August, scored a stunning solo goal in the 56th minute.

Post-match, Manchester City's new number 10 said that he was "delighted to get the goal," as he spoke to BT Sport about a memorable European debut.

Discussing his sublime second-half strike, Grealish said, "When I'm in that position off the left side, running in to the opposition area, I back myself against anyone to have a go! That's what I did and luckily it paid off... I'm delighted to get the goal!"

The 26 year-old, who was replaced by Gabriel Jesus after 80 minutes, also spoke about the excitement around playing in Europe's elite competition.

"As soon as the game kicked-off, I just thought in my head, I've actually played in the Champions League now.," Grealish said.

"Before the game, with the Champions League music, and obviously with the game, it topped it all off..."

