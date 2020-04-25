City Xtra
"I believe I am improving and I have more to improve" - Man City star discusses his future

harryasiddall

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been chatting on Instagram live, as transcribed by the MEN, about playing with Sergio Agüero, his recent form and his future. 

The Brazilian has had the near impossible challenge of fighting for a starting spot with club legend Sergio Agüero ever since his move to Manchester in 2017. However, Jesus has never hidden away from the competition, and recognises the quality they both have:

“Today Aguero is a little older and therefore he may not be able to do what I can do without the ball, which is to defend, steal the ball and help. I don't know if at 30 I'll be able to do that...”

With Agüero expected to leave the club next season upon the expiration of his contract, Jesus will have big shoes to fill if he were to be trusted to step into a starting role. But the Brazilian's recent form, before the COVID-19 pandemic, has given City fans some optimism.

“I have played important games, scored goals, I believe I am improving and I have more to improve. I feel that my greatest quality is my mindset," Jesus said. 10 goals in 24 Premier League appearances is a decent return for a striker who is constantly in and out of the side.

