"I can imagine him playing with us" - Ilkay Gundogan on Premier League striker

Danny Lardner

Ilkay Gundogan has said that he believes Raul Jiménez could join him at the Etihad, with the striker being linked with a move away from Wolves.

Speaking to ESPN, the City midfielder said that Jiménez has "everything that a world-class striker n eeds" and that he can picture the Mexican playing with him in Manchester.

"For a striker he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball," he said, "I can imagine him playing with us."

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-manchester-city-premier-league (1)
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

With Sergio Aguero's contract due to expire at the end of next season, Guardiola will be looking to bring in a new striker to compete with Gabriel Jesus. 

Jiménez was enjoying a breakout season last year, netting 22 goals in all competitions. The 28-year-old also managed three assists and a goal in his two league meetings against City; winning both games.

"Maybe [he's] not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of [Robert] Lewandowski because I've played with him. In terms of style I think there is still a lot of potential," Gundogan added.

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-torino-uefa-europa-league-play-off-second-leg
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Gundogan said that Jiménez could play for any of the 'big six' clubs - two of which Wolves are above in the table - but cautioned that often moves to top clubs don't always work out perfectly.

"Sometimes it's so difficult to predict," Gundogan added. "A player can have all the quality and everything it takes to play for a big-six team or to play for the best teams in the world but then sometimes it happens and it doesn't work out."

