"I Can't Stay Back" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Releases Statement on Ongoing Situation in Ukraine

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko has voiced his support for Ukraine on his Instagram page, with tensions between his home country and Russia beginning to escalate.

The full-back has broken his silence on the developing story, with Russian president Vladimir Putin beginning to send troops around the border for a potential invasion of Ukraine in the coming days.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was born in Ukraine and played a lot of his career at Russian outfit, FC Ufa before joining Manchester City in 2016.

On his Instagram page in recent days, the 25-year-old released the following statement:

"The whole civilised world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised."

"A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable."

"My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

Oleksandr Zinchenko has become a vital member of the Manchester City squad in recent years - particularly since the arrival of Pep Guardiola. Known for his versatility, he has slotted in at left-back as cover for a few games and has not looked back since.

Zinchenko has won an impressive total of three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four League Cup's and played a significant role in Manchester City's first ever Champions League final.

Despite various points in his career where it has looked like the full-back may move on, with moves to the likes of Wolves and Real Betis mooted, he has always worked hard to prove everyone wrong and retain his spot in the squad.

