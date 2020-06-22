City Xtra
'I can't understand why' - Man City midfielder opens up during interview

markgough96

Manchester City fan-favourite Bernardo Silva has opened up to the Telegraph on a number of issues such as the club's Champions League hopes, its possible ban, and the failure of its players to win individual awards.

Bernardo spoke of the 'extra motivation' to win this season's Champions League after it was confirmed the tournament would be finished in his native Portugal. 

'To fight for the title in my City [Lisbon] would mean a lot. This club has never won it and I have never won it. Our goal is to really go for it', he said. 

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Portugal international also added that the possible ban from the competition will further motivated City this season: 'We must put all our energy in trying to win the Champions League this season because whatever happens will happen'. 

Finally, Bernardo turned his attention to the failure of City players to receive leading individual awards such as the PFA Player of the Year. 'Kevin de Bruyne should have won the [award] two years ago - he was clearly the best player in the league that season...it is a fair process, but I can't understand why City players don't get the recognition they deserve'. 

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

After Wednesday's performance, de Bruyne has only strengthened his claim to win the award this season, and City fans will be hoping, like Bernardo, that our players can finally begin to receive the same accolades as those at other clubs.

