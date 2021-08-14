'I Can't Wait to Learn From Him' - Man City Star Jack Grealish Dreaming of Playing Alongside Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish is eager to learn from Kevin De Bruyne after completing a record-breaking move to the Premier League champions.

Ahead of the Champions League finalists' Premier League opener at Tottenham on Sunday, Grealish furthered his ambition of playing with the Belgium international, who was named as the PFA Player's Player of the Year for the second year running last term.

The 25-year-old made his City debut in their 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in the Community Shield at the weekend, after completing a £100 million move to the Premier League champions last week.

"I can't wait to learn from him (De Bruyne), see the way he works. I have no shame in saying, I used to look at his game and try and take bits of it, and improve that on my own," said the England star, as quoted by Football Daily.

City have made the former Aston Villa captain the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

In his first interview as a City player, the England midfielder expressed his excitement at the prospect of working with this new teammates, and in particular, his idol, De Bruyne.

Grealish said: "I think everyone knows how much I admire Kevin (De Bruyne). It's going to be a dream come true to play alongside him."

It was reported recently that Grealish has struck up a friendship with the Belgium international, whom he regards as the best player in the Premier League, as he has stated on multiple occasions in the past.

De Bruyne played a crucial role in his side's Premier League and Carabao Cup triumphs last season, registering 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues.

Grealish could be set to play alongside De Bruyne in the number eight role at the Etihad Stadium, where he would ideally compete with İlkay Gündoğan for a spot, as it has been claimed that Guardiola intends to operate the playmaker behind the attacking trio.

