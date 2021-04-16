NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
“I consider him perhaps the best coach in the world” – Manager heaps praise on Pep Guardiola ahead of Champions League clash

Mauricio Pochettino has had nothing but praise for Pep Guardiola since both their sides qualified for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this week.
Mauricio Pochettino has had nothing but praise for Pep Guardiola since both sides qualified for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this week.

As reported by El Larguero via RouteOneFootball, on the thought of once again going up against his rival, Pochettino said “I like to face Pep Guardiola because I consider him perhaps the best coach in the world and he always poses challenges. I’m happy to face him.”

Paris Saint Germain pulled off an upset by knocking out current Champions League winners Bayern Munich on away goals, with an aggregate score of 3-3, after two jaw-dropping matches.

Manchester City meanwhile beat Borussia Dortmund twice, coming out 4-2 victors overall, putting them on a collision course with Pochettino’s PSG, starting with the first leg at the Parc de Princes on April 28th.

“Pep Guardiola is demonstrating in England what he has already demonstrated in Barcelona and Germany,” the PSG head coach went onto say. “He’s built Man City in his image and likeness.”

The Argentine is more than familiar with his Catalan counterpart, having faced him 18 times in his coaching career so far – more than another manager.

In that time Guardiola has come out the victor 10 times, Pochettino only three times, and the spoils shared over five draws. The majority of these games were as cross-town rivals with Pep at Barcelona and Poch' at Espanyol.

Two of these games also came in the Champions League, with Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur knocking Manchester City out of the competition in the 2019 quarter-finals, partly thanks to the now infamous Sterling goal ruled out by VAR.

The second leg between these two sides will take place on May 5th with the winner going on the play either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the final on May 29th.

