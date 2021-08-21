"I Could Decide Another One..." - Pep Guardiola Speaks to TV Broadcaster Ahead of Man City vs Norwich

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to TV broadcasters ahead of Manchester City's first home game of the new Premier League season on Saturday afternoon.

The Manchester City manager will be looking to get his reigning top-flight champions back on track for the new campaign, after a disappointing opening weekend defeat in North London at the hands of Tottenham.

Next up for Guardiola and his City squad is newly-promoted Norwich City - managed by Daniel Farke, a manager who is highly-admired by his Etihad counterpart.

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to TV broadcasters in the run-up to kick-off on Saturday afternoon, explaining his line-up and improvements from last Sunday's defeat among other talking points.

Explaining his Manchester City starting XI, Pep Guardiola said, "I decide for this starting XI. I could decide for another one. I decide for these players. The same like Tottenham, could have played another one. I want to make everyone involved."

As relayed by the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola was also asked on the club working on improvements after the 1-0 defeat to Spurs last weekend. The Catalan boss said, "We had time, five, six days - not normally we can. We need games, we need time, we need days. We will solve it day by day."

"When you're training two sessions with all the team before first Premier League game you need time, we know with this schedule last five, six years we have to adjust and adapt," he continued.

Guardiola closed by praising Norwich, and Daniel Farke in the opposition dugout.

He said, "[I like] the courage, the proposal to be an important part of the game, they want to do their own game not just adjust to the opposition. Especially the beginning of the season every team is more free."

"After four, five, six fixtures teams start to watch the table and adjust something. It doesn't matter what happens, always Norwich under Daniel play good football."

Manchester City will be without both Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones for the visit of the Canaries on Saturday, however the plethora of talent at the disposal of Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff means the Champions have still fielded an immensely strong squad.

