'I Couldn't Afford To Waste Time'- Raheem Sterling On Manchester City Exit

Former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has revealed his motives behind his move to Chelsea.

Manchester City have undergone something of a squad revamp this campaign, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Erling Haaland have all come in, whilst Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, and Raheem Sterling have all left.

The latter arguably being the most notable departure of the lot, after seven successful seasons at the Etihad. Sterling made 337 appearances, scoring 131 times and providing 94 assists.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The England international has recently spoken at a press conference where he explained his motives for leaving for Chelsea, as reported by ESPN.

Raheem Sterling said "As a person, you strive to achieve, I felt my playing time at City was being limited for different reasons and I couldn't afford to waste time. When I look back I didn't want to see a decline and I want to keep that level."

He continued "Since the age of 17, I have been a regular starter. But to get to a peak time in my career to and be playing as regular was something I didn't want to accept. I tried to fight and change the scenario but it didn't come."

In terms of why he chose Chelsea, the new number '17' added "At first, I had a few options but this was the one that was tailor-made for my personal goals. It made a lot of sense for my family and with the direction of the club. They have been in four or five finals in the last few years and it made a lot of sense."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He added in terms of his time at Manchester City "I have a lot of memories and top moments at City but in the year and a bit that I was in and out of the team it made me value a lot of things. It was difficult and my kids went to school there but it's one of those things in life where you have to make the right decision for yourself and your family."

New Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is set to face former club Manchester City in January, post the mid-season FIFA World Cup campaign.

Read More Manchester City Coverage