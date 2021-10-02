October 2, 2021
"I Couldn't Imagine A Better Manager" - Bayern Munich and Bundesliga Star Provides High Praise of Man City Boss Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has commented on his time working under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, during a Q&A on his official Twitter page this week.
Sané signed for City in 2017 from Schalke 04 for an initial fee in the region of £37 million, and the Germany international subsequently enjoyed a hugely successful spell at the club.

Renowned for his blistering speed and dribbling prowess, along with his penchant for registering both goals and assists, Leroy Sane made a total of 139 appearances for the club, as he spent four successful campaigns at the Etihad Stadium.

A popular figure amongst City supporters throughout his years in Manchester, Sané departed the club for Bayern Munich in the 2020 summer transfer window - where he has since added a further four winners medals to his trophy cabinet.

This week, Sane hosted a Q&A session on his official Twitter page, and when asked to comment on his time working under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, the Germany star produced an interesting insight. 

One Manchester City fan asked the club's former number 19, “How big of a role did Pep Guardiola play in your development?”, and Leroy Sané emphatically replied with, “A very big role.”

He added, “I've learnt so much from him. He had a big influence on my development in Manchester and I couldn’t imagine a better manager than him at that time”.

During his time working under Guardiola, Leroy Sané lifted a plethora of trophies, including two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and an FA Cup, whilst his immense contributions throughout the famed ‘Centurions’ campaign led to the winger being awarded the 2017/18 PFA Young Player of the Year award. 

Sané's high praise for Guardiola indicates that despite their noted differences towards the end of the player's spell in Manchester, the German remains respectful of the Catalan coach owing to the key role that he played in his development.

City fans retain fond memories of Leroy Sané’s time at the club largely due to his penchant for scoring vital goals, such as his late winner against Liverpool in January 2019 – a goal that was paramount in the Blues retaining the Premier League title.

