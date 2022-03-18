"I Couldn't Say I Didn't Expect it" - Pep Guardiola Responds to Liverpool Closing the Gap at the Top of the Premier League Table

Pep Guardiola says he 'expected' Liverpool to close the gap at the top of the Premier League, after the Blues dropped two points against Crystal Palace earlier this week.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were on the scoresheet as Liverpool closed the gap on Manchester City against Arsenal in midweek.

It continues the Reds' impressive nine-match-winning run in the Premier League that has re-ignited their title charge.

The welcome boost for Klopp came two days earlier, where City failed to score for the second time against Crystal Palace this season, with Patrick Vieira's side holding the reigning champions to a 0-0 draw.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' crucial FA Cup quarter-final clash with Southampton, Pep Guardiola has reflected on the past few days and admits he expected his rivals to close the gap.

IMAGO / Action Plus "I couldn't say I didn't expect it. We drop points lately but we play to win the games," the Catalan began.

IMAGO / Sportimage "Against Tottenham, we played to not lose but the way we defend the last action we deserved to.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej "It is what it is. 14, 15 days, we come back after the international break, nine games. Everyone knows what we do, marvelous challenge. We try to do it."



Moving on to what he has learned about his City side over the past few weeks, the manager was understandably quite relaxed about the situation.

"Not much. I know my team quite well after six years. If we win or lose, I don't learn. The good points we have, the weak points to improve," Guardiola said.

"From the emotion inside, second half at Palace we were anxious we wouldn't win and play like we don't play. At Goodison Park, how we celebrate the goals against United I know the desire in the team."

He continued, "I try to tell them, it's not possible to control the emotion sometimes, they are human beings.

"Sometimes it's difficult. Against United, I said to be calm, they want to punish on the counter, so be calm. I got messages about the derby, no, be calm. Otherwise, we are not good."

