"I Definitely Look at Cancelo" - Manchester City Youth Prospect Opens Up on His Future Goals

Manchester City's latest youth prospect, Rico Lewis has opened up on his future goals at the club and what he wants to learn from certain members of the first team.

Over the past few seasons, we have seen the emergence of some of the finest youth talent the Manchester City academy has to offer.

Even putting aside Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and James McAtee are the latest to progress through the Elite Development Squad and become fully established members of Pep Guardiola's first team.

One of the next up-and-coming stars is 17-year-old full-back Rico Lewis - who is enjoying life with the under 18's this season. He's even featured for Brian Barry-Murphy's EDS side on multiple occasions.

Speaking in-depth to Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News, Lewis says he is enjoying life as a versatile defender - in a position that has become very popular. 

Read More

"It is really popular now. Especially at City, I like it because full-back is quite an important position. You see it in the first team that Cancelo is pretty influential in that position," Lewis began.

"Maybe I wouldn't enjoy it as much in another club but definitely at City I like it a lot because there is more involvement in the team. I mainly focus on myself because I'm the one who is playing."

The youngster continued, "In a game, it's not like I can copy them because it's not realistic so I focus on myself but I definitely look at Cancelo because he plays in that full-back position where sometimes he moves into midfield as well, which is similar to what I do. I can see what he does, which helps, but it is mainly just myself."

It may be a while until we see the flying full-back don a Sky Blue shirt in the first team, but one thing is for sure, the pathway is certainly available if he is good enough.

