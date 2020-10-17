SI.com
"I did not expect to enjoy it so much!" - David Silva opens up on his time at Man City

Shruti Sadbhav

After spending ten years at the Etihad Stadium, 34-year-old David Silva bid adieu to Manchester City - returning to Spain in the summer. In a recent conversation with The Times, the former Premier League midfielder has revealed what it was like to play with Sergio Aguero among several topics in an extensive interview.

The Spaniard, who set up 21 assists for Sergio Aguero in the Premier League, said that he doesn’t remember the exact number - and who can blame him considering the sheer number of magical moments he provided in sky blue. Silva believes that ‘creating and scoring goals’ was the only reason why both stars were at Manchester City. Apart from Aguero, David Silva also named former teammate and now AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko as a forward with whom he loved to play.

“I don’t know how many assists I gave him [Sergio Aguero], but that’s why we were at Man City, to score and create goals. [Edin] Dzeko was another striker I really enjoyed playing with.”

manchester-city-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league-4 copy
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

After David Silva’s exit from the Premier League was made official, Manchester City swiftly announced that they would build a statue in honour of the legendary midfielder. The Spaniard responded by stating that he cherishes the respect he has earned from the club and the fans. He also went on to say that he never expected to enjoy his experience in England as much as he ultimately did.

“Of course, it’s an honour. It means I earned the respect of the club and the fans. I look back, and I have no doubts: Manchester has been an unreal chapter of my life. I did not expect to enjoy it so much, and be that happy.”

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In the same interview, David Silva also admitted that he wants to return to Etihad Stadium one last time to end his run for Manchester City in front of the fans. Although it is highly unlikely the player will feature competitively for the club again, a testimonial similar to the fixture dedicated to Vincent Kompany remains on the cards.

-----

