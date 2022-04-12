“I Didn’t Know That!” - The Moment Pep Guardiola Was Told About Fernandinho’s Manchester City Exit

Pep Guardiola was surprised to learn that Manchester City captain Fernandinho announced his desire to leave the club at the end of the current season in Tuesday's pre-match press conference.

Fernandinho has been a loyal servant to the club since signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

The Brazilian immediately made himself a fan favorite when it become known that he paid some of his own transfer fees to get to Manchester and join his new team quicker.

However, throughout the current campaign, the 36-year-old has seen his playing time take a dip, as Rodri has made the crucial defensive midfield role in Pep Guardiola's team his own.

Dramatically, Fernandinho announced that he is unlikely to extend his current City deal, which is set to end this summer, in speaking ahead of City's Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash with Atletico Madrid.

"I want to play [next season]. I will go back to Brazil, for sure. I decide with my family," Fernandinho said when asked about his plans for next season.

And while the midfielder's mood was a sour one, it lead to the obvious questions aimed at City boss Pep Guardiola when he sat in front of the microphone in the press conference only minutes later.

IMAGO / PA Images To many people's surprise, Guardiola appeared to have no knowledge of Fernandinho's decision to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. IMAGO / PA Images "Oh. I didn't know. You give me the news. I didn't hear it. We will see what happens. I don't know what will happen. He is so important. I'll ask him," Guardiola said.

IMAGO / PA Images He continued, "At the end of the season we talk, maybe it's because of his family. I would love it. We will talk.



"Maybe Txiki knows and didn't tell me. I don't know, it was a surprise. I know his intentions, another player might have benefits or hide something. Fernandinho is not, it happened."

When asked to expand on his thoughts, the Catalan seemed to understand why his captain would want to leave the club.

"Absolutely, I said many times, I want him to be happy," Guardiola continued.

"We play tomorrow for him. Give him the best farewell moment reaching the semi-finals, after trying to go through. I understand, play with happiness, if he wants to play it's understandable.

"For players until 2023, if a player wants to leave I understand completely, look at Ferran Torres. I don't want anyone unsatisfied. For his age, for his family in Brazil. The club will help him."

And while Guardiola appeared to be as shocked as the rest of us, he was quick to praise his captain's key role throughout his tenure as the City manager.

"The role he plays this season, I like the people who behave behind the scenes. I know what he has done, behind me, he handles many of our players and stars for the benefit of the team. I praise him and he was here when I arrive."

The manager concluded, "Raheem, Kevin, John, a few players. We know him well, from day one to now always here. An incredible player for Man City. There are things nobody knows but I know exactly."

